A mosque has been vandalised in a suspected "price tag" attack apparently by Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Authority and residents.

Attackers spray-painted anti-Arab slogans and racist graffiti on the walls of a mosque in Al Bireh city in the central West Bank, the residents said.

The Palestinian Authority said a group of Israeli settlers tried to burn down a mosque.

"The Land of Israel for the People of Israel," read part of a slogan sprayed in Hebrew on the mosque's wall, a reference to a biblical, historical and political claim to an area that includes the occupied West Bank.

A Palestinian emergency services official said a bathroom area of Al Bir and Al Thsan mosque was burned after flammable liquid was poured through a smashed window before dawn.

He said residents living near the mosque and firefighters extinguished the flames, and the mosque's prayer area was undamaged.

It appeared to be the latest case of the so-called "price tag" vandalism, which is a strategy used by militant Jewish settlers to attack Palestinians and their property in retaliation for perceived threats to Israeli settlement expansion.

'Racist act'

"Residents were surprised during the night by a fire in the mosque and rushed to put it out," Al Bireh Mayor Azzam Ismail said, blaming "Israeli settlers."

Speaking ahead of a weekly Palestinian cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh called the attack a "racist act" and said he held Israel's government responsible for "the increasing violence of the settlers."

Palestinian Religious Affairs Ministry and Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat accused Jewish settlers of setting the blaze.