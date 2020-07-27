Around 100 migrants and refugees fleeing war-ravaged Libya have run into difficulty in the Mediterranean and could drown, the UN's migration agency has said, urging a rapid rescue.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned in a tweet that "around 95 migrants are still floating in the Central Mediterranean at risk of drowning, after attempting to flee Libya."

The migrants have been stranded in Malta's search and rescue zone for over 30 hours, the IOM said on Monday.

The UN agency stressed that "states and shipmasters have a moral and legal obligation to respond to distress cases at sea."

Flavio Di Giacomo, a spokesman for IOM, cited a tweet by Alarm Phone, a group monitoring migrant crossings across the Mediterranean Sea, calling on authorities to rescue the migrants.

"Let's remember that these boats are unsafe and unfit for navigation and that they should be always considered as boats in distress since they can sink at any moment," wrote Giacomo, who works in the IOM's Coordination Office for the Mediterranean.

Alarm Phone also wrote that a merchant vessel was monitoring the situation but not providing assistance.

"How long will the people be left suffering and at risk of drowning? How long can they survive?" it asked.

READ MORE:Italy allows 180 migrants to disembark, to quarantine them on another ship