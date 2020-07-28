The decision to open Hagia Sophia - an important symbol of sovereignty and the conquest of Istanbul - for prayer was hailed with great joy in Turkey and other Muslim countries.

I believe that those who want to present the decision as a foreign policy problem are mistaken, because a large majority, including prominent opposition members in Turkey, have found the decision commendable. Those who want to turn it into a crisis have not been able to achieve the desired result.

Turkey’s decision to change the status of Hagia Sophia was first condemned by the US Secretary of State Pompeo, the Spokesperson of the Secretary, then the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and 15 House Representatives. They also wanted the decision to be reconsidered.

Some Members of Congress made a reference to Hagia Sophia's bond with UNESCO and criticised the decision in that line. However, one should bear in mind that the United States officially left UNESCO in 2019. Some Congress members must be unaware of this as they suddenly now place a lot of value on UNESCO.

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, who has close relations with the Greek lobby, proposed a resolution urging Turkey to respect religious minorities, and Congresswoman Dina Titus, of Greek origin, also added a clause to rescind the decision of turning Hagia Sophia into a mosque.

It’s also important to highlight that there is no outstanding negative news for Hagia Sophia in the Congress with 435 House Representatives and 100 Senators.

On Friday, June 24, on the day when Hagia Sophia was opened for prayer for the first time, there was no official statement made by the Congress or the Department of State.

On July 23, Turkish citizen Archbishop Elphidophoros, Head of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, visited the White House and met with President Trump.

While it was seen that President Trump just sat and listened to the Archbishop in the oval office, the president made no criticism of Turkey’s Hagia Sophia decision.

Although the Archbishop, who met with Vice President Mike Pence separately, visited the White House to literally complain about Turkey, we received no explanation apart from Vice President Pence’s statement for Hagia Sophia to remain accessible as a source of inspiration and reflection for people of every faith.

Turkey's ambassador to the US Serdar Kilic responded to Vice President Pence over social media: “Hagia Sophia will remain open to all beliefs, historical mosaics will be preserved as they have been for 500 years.”