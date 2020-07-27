The arrest of the students are among the latest in a number of detentions and bookings of critical voices in recent years with the UAPA, including human rights defender Zafarul Islam Khan and 81-year old poet and activist P Varavara Rao, who was arrested in 2018, along with ten other people, for their alleged roles in communal violence that same year. His family say that he has been neglected in jail and are reported to have found him in a delirious state and lying in his own urine in a Mumbai jail. He has since contracted COVID-19. Within the past few days, UAPA was used to arrest Kashmiri student Aqib Ahmad Malik after he reportedly protested against the quality of food in his university hostel in Indian-administered Kashmir, also in 2018.

The UAPA is a colonial-era act used by the British to target crimes they considered to be of a ‘terrorist’ nature. Up until 2019, its remit was only against those who had membership to unlawful and terrorist organisations, but this was expanded last year.

Avinash Kumar is the executive director at Amnesty International India. He told TRT World: “It was amended allowing the government to designate an individual as a terrorist without trial. Besides being in absolute violation of international human rights law and the Constitution of India, this amendment opened the floodgate to further harassment of human rights defenders and activists. UAPA has become a tool for the governments to keep the accused in jail for prolonged periods of time. Touted as a counter-terrorism law falling within the realm of the criminal justice system, UAPA is more allied with the concept of preventive detention.”

Hasan added: “The UAPA gives a clear indication as to how the current government has found a new weapon to crackdown on dissenting views and silence any voice which tries to vocally oppose its inherently unjust and unconstitutional policy decisions. These students have been arrested under the false and vague charges and without having any prima facie evidence against them.”

The crackdown comes amid evidence that implicates political leaders and the police - most recently, the Delhi Minorities Commission released a report highlighting the complicity of the Delhi police in the riots.

Kumar said: “Until recently, political leaders such as Kapil Mishra and union ministers such as Anurag Thakur who publicly used slogans such as “Shoot the traitors” were spared even a mention in the FIRs and charge sheets filed regarding the riots. Similarly, the police officers who were recorded on video torturing and using excessive use of force on young Muslim men and asking them to sing the national anthem have not yet been prosecuted. The uni-dimensional equation of the riots by the Delhi Police with students and activists who peacefully protested against the CAA have been arrested for their alleged role in orchestrating the Delhi riots while excluding the role of the Hindu nationalists indicates that the charges are politically motivated.”

As well as the UAPA, authorities are using other means to crackdown on some of the country’s most prominent political activists, among them, author and columnist Harsh Mandar, who has been named in riot charge sheets as an instigator of the Delhi violence after he filed a petition accusing BJP political leaders of making inflammatory speeches.

Amid the increased pressure on domestic voices, Indian nationals living outside the country are stepping up their efforts to raise awareness of the declining human rights situation internationally.

A Europe and India-wide student-led organisation, the Collective Against Violation and Abuse of Civil and Human rights (CAVACH), was set up in the wake of the last year’s protests and has been engaging in a number of lobbying efforts since, including with the German and EU Parliaments and the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR).

A spokesperson told TRT World. “If there was ever a time for Indians to speak up and dissent, it is now. The largest democracy in the world is in danger of turning into a fascist state. Given the clamp down,it is important that the diaspora outside of India raises its voice. While the government tries to create a different image of the situation on the ground, we think that the intervention by international organisations will put pressure on it.”

Amnesty spokesperson Kumar added: “While the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, it is extremely cruel of the government to arrest and imprison a person using repressive laws just because they have been critical of the government. Laws like the UAPA and sedition have no place in the country whether there is a pandemic or not. In fact, the current pandemic presents an opportunity to the government to immediately end this ongoing crackdown on dissent and free speech, which has created a climate of fear across the country. The first steps towards this is to repeal these laws.”