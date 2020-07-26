POLITICS
South Korean baseball fans back in stadiums but without food and drink
Government keeps 10 percent of seats available at Korean Baseball Organization games from Sunday after league kicked off its season in May without spectators.
A fan wearing a face mask as a measure to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease cheers during a KBO baseball game between LG Twins and Doosan Bears at a baseball stadium in Seoul, South Korea, July 26, 2020. / Reuters
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
July 26, 2020

South Korean baseball fans have flocked to stadiums for the first time this year, happy and excited. 

They sat apart from relatives and friends on Sunday but could not enjoy their usual beer and chicken.

South Korea's baseball league kicked off its season in May after a five-week delay but without spectators because of the novel coronavirus, which has all but wiped out the global sporting calendar.

'Thrilled to be back'

The government decided on Friday that some fans can go back, with 10 percent of seats available at Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) games from Sunday.

All fans have to wear masks, have their temperatures checked, provide contact details, and socially distance in the stands.

No food or alcohol was allowed.

"I've been coming to the games since 1980 and I've never been this thrilled to be back," said Kim Hak-chul, 62, a fan of LG Twins, who played the Doosan Bears in Seoul on Sunday.

"It's sad that we can't enjoy beer and fried chicken but that's understandable and we just hope they'll wrap up the season safely."

Kim Song-a, a 27-year-old Bears fan, said she had entered a competition to win one of the 2,424 seats up for grabs.

"When I got it, I thought I must've used up all my luck for the year," she said.

'Our source of strength'

The tickets sold out in 25 minutes, a Bears official said.

As the Twins' starting pitcher, rookie Lee Min-ho, struck out Bears sluggers, fans clapped and shouted his name, though the club did not bring its cheerleaders.

Bears outfielder Jung Soo-bin said the return of the spectators — even under these coronavirus conditions — would give teams a boost.

"Fans are our source of strength and hopefully there will be more," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
