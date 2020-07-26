South Korean baseball fans have flocked to stadiums for the first time this year, happy and excited.

They sat apart from relatives and friends on Sunday but could not enjoy their usual beer and chicken.

South Korea's baseball league kicked off its season in May after a five-week delay but without spectators because of the novel coronavirus, which has all but wiped out the global sporting calendar.

READ MORE: Baseball back as professional sport returns in South Korea

'Thrilled to be back'

The government decided on Friday that some fans can go back, with 10 percent of seats available at Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) games from Sunday.

All fans have to wear masks, have their temperatures checked, provide contact details, and socially distance in the stands.

No food or alcohol was allowed.

"I've been coming to the games since 1980 and I've never been this thrilled to be back," said Kim Hak-chul, 62, a fan of LG Twins, who played the Doosan Bears in Seoul on Sunday.