Monday, July 27, 2020

WHO says countries must fight virus as EU tourism tumbles

Bans on international travel cannot stay in place indefinitely, and countries are going to have to do more to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus within their borders, the World Health Organization has said.

A surge of infections has prompted countries to reimpose some travel restrictions in recent days, with Britain throwing the reopening of Europe's tourism industry into disarray by ordering a quarantine on travellers returning from Spain.

Only with strict adherence to health measures, from wearing masks to avoiding crowds, would the world manage to beat the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a virtual news briefing in Geneva.

Europe's tourism revival is running into turbulence only weeks after countries reopened their borders, with rising infections in Spain and other nations causing increasing concern among health authorities over people bringing the coronavirus home from their summer vacations.

European countries started opening up to each other's tourists in mid-June, but recent events have shown that the new freedom to travel is subject to setbacks.

Over the weekend, Britain imposed a 14-day quarantine on travellers arriving from Spain, Norway ordered a 10-day quarantine for people returning from the entire Iberian peninsula, and France urged its citizens not to visit Spain's Catalonia region.

Pakistan records lowest single-day deaths

Pakistan has reported its lowest single-day fatalities due to coronavirus since May, the Health Ministry said.

Over the past 24 hours, 20 more fatalities were reported taking the nationwide death toll to 5,842.

Another 1,176 new infections were reported across the country over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 274,124.

Recoveries have reached 241,026 at a rate of 80 percent.

Pakistan's cases of Covid-19 have dropped considerably in recent weeks, however, health experts cautioned that this could be the result of fewer tests.

Coronavirus recoveries surpass 210,400 in Turkey

Turkey has confirmed 982 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally to 210,469, according to the country's Health Minister.

Citing data, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that a total of 919 people had contracted Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 227,019.

He said the number of patients in intensive care units increased in the last three days in Istanbul, the capital Ankara, central Konya, southern Gaziantep, and eastern Diyarbakir provinces.

"In 21 provinces, we did not have any intensive care patients in the last three days," he said, adding the least increasing number of patients in intensive care units was registered in central Sivas, southwestern Isparta, and Mugla, western Balıkesir and northeastern Bayburt provinces.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 5,630, with 17 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Vietnam curbs movement in city of 1.1M

Vietnam will suspend all flights and public transport into and out of a city of 1.1 million people where the country's first coronavirus cases in months were recently detected, authorities said Monday.

Until the weekend it appeared that the Southeast Asian country had managed to stub out the virus — and with lockdowns lifted since late April, domestic tourists had flocked back to the coastal city of Da Nang, a popular tourist destination.

But fresh restrictions on movement, including stopping buses and taxis within the city, were announced following the discovery of Vietnam's first locally transmitted Covid-19 infection in nearly 100 days.

Southern Africa growth to contract more than 6 percent

Southern Africa’s economic output will shrink by as much as 6.6 percent this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Monday.

The bank’s best-case scenario sees output growth at -4.9 percent with a 6.6 percent contraction forecast under its worst-case scenario. That is against its forecast for Africa as a whole of -1.7 percent and -3.4 percent under each scenario.

The southern Africa region, which includes the continent’s most advanced economy, South Africa, second biggest oil-exporter Angola, as well as Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Malawi, was set to grow by 2.1 percent in 2020 before the coronavirus struck, based on the AfDB's estimates.

Spain's total coronavirus cases jump by more than 6,000 over weekend

Spain has reported a cumulative total of 278,782 coronavirus cases on Monday, Health Ministry data showed, up from 272,421 on Friday, with the figure including results from antibody tests on people who may have already recovered.

A total of 855 new cases were diagnosed in the past day, while the ministry is monitoring 361 clusters across the country.

Trump's security adviser O'Brien tests positive

US national security adviser Robert O'Brien has become the highest-ranking official in President Donald Trump's inner circle to test positive for the coronavirus.

Announcing the infection on Monday, the White House said in a statement there was no risk of exposure to Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

Because of the regular testing regimen, White House officials do not reliably wear masks while working in the West Wing.

Indonesia's cases top 100,000

Indonesia has now surpassed 100,000 coronavirus cases and is the country with the most infections and deaths in Southeast Asia. President Widodo has urged officials handling the outbreak to retain an "aura of crisis".

The Health Ministry has reported 1,525 new cases and 57 deaths. It comes a week after the president overhauled the country's Covid-19 committee to also focus on economic recovery along with handling health matters.

China sees aggressive return of virus

Mainland China is battling the most aggressive return of Covid-19 in months, confirming 57 new locally transmitted cases on Sunday, the highest level since early March, driven by fresh infections in the far western region of Xinjiang.

In the northeast, Liaoning province reported a fifth straight day of new infections and Jilin province reported two new cases, its first since late May.

Vaccine put to final test

The world’s biggest Covid-19 vaccine study got underway with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the US government – one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race.

There’s still no guarantee that the experimental vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., will really protect.

Volunteers won’t know if they’re getting the real shot or a dummy version. After two doses, scientists will closely track which group experiences more infections as they go about their daily routines, especially in areas where the virus still is spreading unchecked.

Duterte says schools to remain closed until vaccine found

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has defended his government's policy to fight its coronavirus outbreak and said early intervention had prevented as many as 1.3 million to 3.5 million infections.

Speaking during his annual address to the nation and as the country's cases grew to 82,040 and nearly 2,000 deaths, Duterte said a lengthy lockdown that was one of the world's strictest may have hurt the economy but had kept numbers in check.

The Philippines eased restrictions on June 1, but cases have since quadrupled and critics say the country was too slow in detecting infections due to weak testing, which Duterte acknowledged started slowly.

"To me, even if the numbers were much lower, it would still be and would have been worth the sacrifice we made," he said of the measures.

Duterte also reiterated that he would not allow schools to reopen for face-to-face classes until a vaccine was available and had earlier believed one could be ready as early as September.

He said he asked Chinese President Xi Jinping four days ago to make the Philippines a top priority once Beijing had developed its own vaccine.

South Korea reports new cases from abroad

South Korea reported 25 new cases, bringing its caseload to 14,175 infections and 299 deaths.

South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday said 16 of the new cases were tied to people arriving from abroad.

The country in past days has reported dozens of cases among crew members of a Russia-flagged cargo ship docked in the southern port of Busan and hundreds of South Korean construction workers airlifted from virus-ravaged Iraq.

Among the nine local transmissions, eight were from the Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the centre of a virus resurgence since late May.

Iran confirms 212 new deaths

Iran's health ministry has confirmed 212 more fatalities from Covid-19, bringing the nationwide death toll to 15,912.

A further 2,434 people have tested positive over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 293,606, with 3,819 patients still in critical condition.

More than 255,144 people are said to have recovered so far and have been released from the hospital.

The country has conducted over 2.35 million tests to date.