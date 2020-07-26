Cristiano Ronaldo scored the go-ahead goal and Juventus beat Sampdoria 2-0 Sunday to secure the Turin club’s record-extending ninth straight Serie A title.

At the final whistle, Juventus players danced in celebration and embraced each other before the empty stands inside the Allianz Stadium.

For Juventus’ first title under coach Maurizio Sarri, the team had to overcome the three-month break for the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was the most beautiful title, because it was the most difficult,” said defender Leonardo Bonucci, who has been wearing the captain’s armband with Giorgio Chiellini injured.

“We started a new era, a new philosophy, ran into so many difficulties, but we continued to give our all throughout, even when there were so many slip-ups.

“It was so complicated beyond the field, too; the world changed in three months. It was difficult to get our heads back into it after three months. We suffered.”

Bonucci dedicated the title to Juventus fans who were victims of the coronavirus.

“It’s for those who left us and cheered for us from up above,” Bonucci said. “It’s been an intense year. But we stayed together as a team.”

For his 31st goal in 32 matches, Ronaldo completed a set piece when Miralem Pjanic rolled across a free kick for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to fire into the far top corner in first-half added time.