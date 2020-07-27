West African leaders have called for the swift creation of a unity government in Mali and a fresh vote after disputed elections but warned of sanctions against those opposing efforts to end the country's political crisis.

In a statement issued after a video conference on Monday, heads of the 15-nation regional bloc ECOWAS stood by President Ibrahim Boubcar Keita but called for a unity government to be "established rapidly" and urged the opposition to join it.

Ministers in charge of defence, justice, foreign affairs, national security and finance would be nominated before the unity government is created, it said.

But – addressing demands by protesters that Keita quit –it also said the country's democratic constitution had to be respected and asked an ECOWAS commission "to consider sanctions against all those who act contrary to the normalisation process of the crisis."

President Keita has been locked in a standoff for weeks with the opposition June 5 Movement, and the conflict spiralled into violent clashes earlier this month, leaving nearly a dozen people dead.

Resignation of 31 lawmakers sought

Opposition figures have been tapping into a wellspring of anger over the president's perceived failures in tackling the dire economy, corruption and an eight-year conflict.

The summit called for the immediate resignation of the contested 31 MPs and the holding of by-elections in their constituencies.

In the meantime, parliament could continue to operate with the 116 other MPs.