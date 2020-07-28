Asian equities were set for a modest rise on Tuesday as investors weighed progress in US government stimulus efforts against rising tensions with China and the growing coronavirus pandemic, while gold hit a record high.

Gold jumped more than 1% to surpass its 2011 peaks, and put $2,000 per ounce in sight, as investors expected the US Federal Reserve to reaffirm its dovish message this week.

"I think we're going to have a fairly modest start to trade," said Commsec Senior Economist Ryan Felsman in Sydney, pointing to Asian futures rising overnight.

"Certainly, there was a positive lead in from the United States," Felsman said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 4.64 points or 0.86 percent, to 546.81.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.54%, Japan's Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.11% and Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.43%.

Australia, on Tuesday, is set to release consumer confidence and payroll data.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.88 points, or 0.43%, to 26,584.77, the S&P 500 gained 23.78 points, or 0.74%, to 3,239.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 173.09 points, or 1.67%, to 10,536.27.

Investors eyed a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package announced by US Senate Republicans, hammered out with the White House, as expanded unemployment benefits for millions expire this week, although Democrats urged more support.

"The Republican plan is weak tea, when our problems need a much stronger brew," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.