China has announced the suspension of Hong Kong's extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and Britain, a tit-for-tat move following similar decisions by those countries over a controversial new security law.

Canada, Britain and Australia are part of the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance. The other members are New Zealand, which suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong earlier on Tuesday, and the United States, which has signalled it is preparing to do the same.

"The wrong action of Canada, Australia and the UK in politicising judicial cooperation with Hong Kong has seriously hurt the basis of judicial cooperation," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a regular press briefing.

"China has decided to suspend extradition treaties between Hong Kong and Canada, Australia and UK, as well as criminal justice cooperation agreements."

Critics have said the Hong Kong security law is an erosion of civil liberties and human rights in the financial hub, which has been semi-autonomous from China since its handover from Britain in 1997.

But Wang accused the countries of having used the national security law as "an excuse to unilaterally announce the suspension of extradition treaties" with Hong Kong.

New Zealand's move

Earlier today, New Zealand suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

Announcing the move on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said China's new law went against commitments China had made to the international community.

"New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong’s criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China," Peters said in a statement.

"If China in future shows adherence to the ‘one country, two systems’ framework then we could reconsider this decision."

New Zealand is the final member of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance to take such action after the US, Australia, Canada and the UK previously announced similar measures.

New Zealand relies on China as its largest trading partner and in the past has often tried to avoid direct political confrontation. China each year buys billions of dollars worth of New Zealand's agricultural goods, including its lucrative milk powder which is used in infant formula.