The world's biggest Covid-19 vaccine study has begun with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the US government –– one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race.

Moderna Inc said on Monday it has started a US government-backed late-stage trial to assess its vaccine candidate in adults who do not have the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

There's still no guarantee that the experimental vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Moderna Inc, will really protect.

The needed proof: Volunteers won't know if they're getting the real shot or a dummy version.

After two doses, scientists will closely track which group experiences more infections as they go about their daily routines, especially in areas where the virus still is spreading unchecked.

"Unfortunately for the United States of America, we have plenty of infections right now," to get that answer, NIH's Dr Anthony Fauci recently told The Associated Press.

Additional funding

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna's shares were up 11 percent at $81.31 before the bell.

The trial, named COVE, is the first to be implemented under the US government's Operation Warp Speed that aims to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of therapeutics and vaccines for COVID-19.

The federal government is supporting Moderna's vaccine project with nearly a billion dollars and has chosen it as one of the first to enter large-scale human trials.

The main goal of the study will be the prevention of the symptomatic COVID-19 disease, the company said.

Moderna Inc said on Sunday it has received an additional $472 million from the US government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support the development of its vaccine.

The drugmaker said the additional funding will support its late-stage clinical development including the expanded Phase 3 study of Moderna's vaccine candidate.

Pitting vaccine candidates

Several other vaccines made by China and by Britain's Oxford University earlier this month began smaller final-stage tests in Brazil and other hard-hit countries.

But the US requires its own tests of any vaccine that might be used in the country and has set a high bar.

Every month through fall, the government-funded Covid-19 Prevention Network will roll out a new study of a leading candidate – each one with 30,000 newly recruited volunteers.

The massive studies aren't just to test if the shots work, they're needed to check each potential vaccine's safety.

And following the same study rules will let scientists eventually compare all the shots.

Next up in August, the final study of the Oxford shot begins, followed by plans to test a candidate from Johnson & Johnson in September and Novavax in October –– if all goes according to schedule.

Pfizer Inc plans its own 30,000-person study this summer.

That's a stunning number of people needed to roll up their sleeves for science.