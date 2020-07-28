Kuala Lumpur - Hundreds of supporters thronged the Kuala Lumpur High Court awaiting Najib Razak’s verdict on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial, where the former prime minister could be jailed up to 20 years and slapped with more than $1 million in fines.

Over the last two days, the love felt for Najib from his supporters has been evident in the way they have been filling the courthouse, flouting social distancing measures despite the rules being adhered to around the world with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fans of Najib, who affectionately call him “bossku” (my boss), simply do not believe in his guilt.

Speaking before the trial, Amran from Kelantan, was convinced of the former leader’s innocence and blamed the witch hunt on the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“Najib has always been okay. It is just this PH disturbing him, they even wanted to go after his wife and daughter,” he said holding a placard stating ‘Justice for Najib’.

These were some of the comments voiced by the supporters who turned out en masse, but Malaysia on the whole does not necessarily share the same view. The judiciary, for example, differs from the court of public opinion.

Najib is, after all, the only sitting prime minister to lose an election, and according to Barisan Nasional supporters, it was due to the 1MDB scandal.

When the verdict came, Najib was convicted of seven counts of graft involving SRC International Sdn Bhd, a 1MDB subsidiary.

He has been sentenced to twelve years in jail and fined $49.38 million after being found guilty of abusing his power as Malaysia’s top man.

This was a landmark and long awaited decision, according to the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4)’s executive director, Cynthia Gabriel.

“History has been created, as never before has a former Prime Minister been charged and convicted of corruption, and seven counts of corruption at that,” says Gabriel.

She added that the crimes connected to Najib had disgraced Malaysia on an international stage, and that no one in office should behave in the way he did.

“This verdict by itself has demonstrated the magnanimity of the crime, and that corruption has reached the highest levels of power. Abuse of power for personal gain has been shamelessly exposed,” she said.

Najib - former Chairman of Barisan Nasional - was found guilty of receiving $9.88 million into his personal account from SRC.

The 67-year-old was convicted on three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money-laundering and one for abuse of power.

The former finance minister also has four other corruption trials that are forthcoming - they all relate to 1MDB.

Where to now?

Once the verdict was given, a sombre mood fell upon the court. The crowd let out gasps of despair and immediately went on to chant ‘dissolve the parliament’ and called for snap polls.