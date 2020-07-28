Turkish and Azerbaijani armed forces will hold a large-scale joint military drill in Azerbaijan, the latter’s defence ministry said on Monday.

Both countries’ land and air forces, from armoured vehicles to aviation and air defence equipment, will be involved in the exercises.

“According to the plan, exercises involving the land forces will be held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan," a statement read. "Exercises with the participation of military aviation will be held from July 29 to Aug. 10 – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh."

The announcement comes after Armenian forces attacks on Azerbaijani troops in the northwestern Tovuz border region, where at least 11 Azerbaijanis, including a major general and a colonel, were killed.

Last week, a statement was produced from the Turkish National Security Council, a meeting headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, in which support for Azerbaijan against Armenian border attacks, was reiterated.

Turkey called on Armenia to stop its aggression and withdraw from the Azerbaijani lands it is occupying. The statement said following the council.

Ankara also strongly condemned the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territory, the statement added.

On the other hand, Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar said his country, and the Armed Forces will continue to do what they have to do, adding: "No one should doubt that."

History of the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

After Azerbaijan and Armenia were subsumed into the Soviet Union, the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region was established within Azerbaijan by the Soviet Union in 1924.