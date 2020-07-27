CULTURE
Action-thriller 'Tenet' to debut internationally from August 26
The release date is welcome news for movie theater operators, who are counting on big-budget movies such as 'Tenet' to help lure audiences out of their homes during the pandemic.
Armed with only one word -- Tenet -- and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.
July 27, 2020

Director Christopher Nolan's thriller 'Tenet', delayed several times by the coronavirus pandemic, will debut in cinemas in over 70 countries starting August 26, AT&T Inc's Warner Bros. movie studio said on Monday.

The film will open in select US cities over Labor Day weekend, Warner Bros. said in a statement.

Labor Day is Sepember 7.

The release date is welcome news for movie theater operators, who are counting on big-budget movies such as 'Tenet' to help lure audiences out of their homes during the pandemic.

Theaters around the world closed in mid-March to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading. Many have reopened around the world with capacity limits and other safeguards, though most cinemas in the United States remain shuttered.

The AMC and Cineworld movie theater chains last week pushed back the reopening date for their US theaters to at least mid-August from the end of July.

'Tenet' is a science-fiction spy drama starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson from the British director of hits like 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 'Inception'. 

Little has been revealed about the plot. The film had originally been scheduled to debut on July 17.

SOURCE:Reuters
