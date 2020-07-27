Director Christopher Nolan's thriller 'Tenet', delayed several times by the coronavirus pandemic, will debut in cinemas in over 70 countries starting August 26, AT&T Inc's Warner Bros. movie studio said on Monday.

The film will open in select US cities over Labor Day weekend, Warner Bros. said in a statement.

Labor Day is Sepember 7.

The release date is welcome news for movie theater operators, who are counting on big-budget movies such as 'Tenet' to help lure audiences out of their homes during the pandemic.