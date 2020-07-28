US Attorney General Bill Barr has strongly defended sending federal law enforcement officers to quell protests in Portland and rejected allegations he was trying to boost President Donald Trump's re-election prospects.

In a fiery hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Barr rejected Democrat allegations that the Trump administration was stifling peaceful protests against racism and police brutality, saying the demonstrations in the Oregon city were "an assault on the government of the United States."

He also rejected accusations that he had turned the Justice Department into a political tool for Trump, saying instead that his mission was to "rectify the rule of law," even when that meant pursuing a lighter prison sentence for Trump political consultant Roger Stone.

"In the wake of George Floyd's death, violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests to wreak senseless havoc and destruction on innocent victims," Barr said in testimony to the House Judiciary Committee.

"To tacitly condone destruction and anarchy is to abandon the basic rule-of-law principles that should unite us even in a politically divisive time," he said.

READ MORE:More militarised federal agents sent to fight #BLM protesters in Portland

Portland deployment slammed

But Democrat Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the committee, blasted the Justice and Homeland Security departments for deploying paramilitary squads to Portland, where they have clashed with demonstrators and arrested dozens.

"We are, as a nation, witnessing the federal government turn violently on its own people," Nadler said.

"And although responsibility for the government's failure to protect the health, safety, and constitutional rights of the American people belongs squarely to President Trump, he could not have done this alone.

"He needed help," Nadler said, pointing to Barr.

READ MORE:US police fire tear gas on protesters amid fresh violence in Portland

'Police state'

The Trump administration sent armed law enforcement officers, many wearing combat-like gear, to Portland this month to intervene after weeks of anti-police and anti-government protests left a federal courthouse and several other buildings marred with graffiti and broken windows.

Democrats said the intervention reeks of a "police state" and that it is a political move to show Trump to voters as a strict law-and-order president.

But the protests in Portland have only intensified since federal officers arrived, and Portland and Oregon state officials have accused Barr of an overreaction that made a manageable situation worse.

"The president wants footage for his campaign ads, and you appear to be serving it up to him as ordered," said Nadler, one of several Democrats who peppered Barr with questions about his 17-month record as attorney general.

READ MORE: US should ensure right to protest for demonstrators and media: UN

'Defending the courthouse'