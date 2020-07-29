Militarised US agents in Portland continue to attack journalists and legal observers with riot-control munitions, despite a federal court order for them to stop.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Oregon on July 23 obtained an order from the US District Court in Portland barring attacks on journalists and observers covering the demonstrations.

In a motion, the ACLU asked the court on Tuesday to sanction and hold in contempt federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security and US Marshals Service for violating the temporary restraining order.

It also asked the court to order Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Acting Under Secretary Ken Cuccinelli to personally appear and show why they should not be sanctioned for contempt.

The ACLU cited numerous instances in which federal agents have violated the order by firing impact munitions and using pepper spray against people who were clearly marked as press or legal observers.

The motion was filed after Attorney General Bill Barr appeared in Congress and defended the aggressive federal law enforcement response to civil unrest, saying “violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests” sparked by George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The ACLU accused federal agents of acting unlawfully in Portland.

“This administration claims to be defending the federal courthouse, but won’t obey the orders coming out of it. What purpose are these agents actually serving then?” said Kelly Simon, interim legal director of the ACLU of Oregon.

READ MORE: More militarised federal agents sent to fight #BLM protesters in Portland

Witness accounts

One journalist, Jonathan Levinson of Oregon Public Broadcasting, said in a statement to the court that while he was trying to take a photograph on July 24, he saw a federal agent raise his weapon, aim it at him and fire several rounds.

“My camera and lens were splattered with paint,” said Levinson. “Based on my position and the position of people around me, there is almost no chance the agent was aiming at anyone other than me.”

Levinson, who has covered conflicts all over the world and was deployed to Iraq as a US Army officer, said he was wearing a press pass and a helmet that says “PRESS” in big letters on the front and back.