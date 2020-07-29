It appears that US President Donald Trump has found a doctor more aligned with his views on Covid-19 than White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, whom he has repeatedly clashed with.

On Monday, Trump retweeted a video of a group of doctors that included Stella Immanuel, a Houston-based paediatrician, who praised hydroxychloroquine as a cure for Covid-19 and insisted that masks do not help reduce transmission.

Trump called Immanuel a “fearless warrior for the truth” and US media is dubbing her Trump's "Covid doctor."

The video, published by right-wing media outlet Breitbart, gained massive traction with conspiracy theorists and Covid-19 deniers before being removed by social media platforms.

During Tuesday’s press briefing, Trump called Immanuel “very impressive.”

“Nobody needs to get sick. This virus has a cure – it is called hydroxychloroquine,” Immanuel declared in the video on Monday, as she stood on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington DC at a so-called “White Coat Summit” of like-minded doctors.

The press conference was organised by “Tea Party Patriots”, a right-wing political group backed by wealthy Republican donors.

Immanuel’s speech drew attention to an otherwise unknown group called “America’s Frontline Doctors” that seek to promote the antimalarial drug to fight Covid-19.

The Cameroonian-American doctor said 350 patients she had treated with the antimalarial medicine had survived, and claimed it was so effective that it rendered mask wearing and lockdowns unnecessary.

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube took down Immanuel’s videos for promoting misinformation, after they accumulated over 13 million views on Facebook. Donald Trump Jr was suspended by Twitter on Tuesday for posting her video on his feed.

Predictably, removal of the content was denounced as the latest example of Big Tech’s bias against conservatives.

Immanuel, who is also a religious minister, warned that Facebook’s servers would start crashing until her clips were restored.

Debate over hydroxychloroquine is politically charged in the US, with Trump and many conservatives heavily in favour of the drug – flying in the face of major clinical trials that have found it to be of no benefit in treating or preventing Covid-19.

Mask hypocrisy

Despite claiming that facemasks aren’t necessary, twovideos shot at Immanuel’s Texas clinic show her wearing what appears to be an N95 mask.

In a Facebook advert for her clinic, she said anyone seeking treatment should wear a face mask before entering the premises.