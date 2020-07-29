An internationalised civil war, food insecurity, malnutrition, extreme poverty, climate change, Covid-19, and other deadly diseases have left Yemen coping with numerous humanitarian crises and emergencies for years. Now, there is a new disaster waiting to happen.

A neglected vessel, the FSO SAFER, is anchored within five miles of Hudaidah, an important Yemeni port on the country’s Red Sea coast. Moored there since 1988, this Yemeni state-owned tanker, which the Houthis took control of in March 2015, is decaying. The ship has received no maintenance for more than five years.

Described as a “floating bomb”, the 1,188-foot FSO SAFER has approximately 1.14 million barrels of crude oil that risk spilling. To provide some perspective, that is four times as much oil as the Exxon Valdez tanker spilled in Alaska’s Prince William Sound region back in 1989. That disaster from 31 years ago, which resulted in over 1,300 miles of shoreline being damaged, continues causing ecological harm to this day.

So, regarding the FSO SAFER, the stakes are, to say the least, extremely high.

According to the United Nations Environment Program’s executive director, the 45-year-old rusting vessel sinking or exploding would lead to decades of ecological destruction. This scenario would threaten 1,200 species of fish, 300 species of coral reefs, as well as the biodiversity of 115 islands. Because the oil is light weight, much of it would spread far quicker across the water than heavy oil would. The cost of the clean-up would be in the billions.

Such an environmental disaster would result in the Red Sea’s ports and shipping lanes closing. For the millions of Yemenis who depend on international aid, which can only be delivered via Yemeni ports, such a catastrophe could produce unimaginably disastrous consequences.

But Yemenis are not the only people who would suffer from this potential catastrophe. Given how many desalination plants exist on both the Arabian and African sides of the Red Sea, the FSO SAFER’s current condition poses a grave danger to numerous countries. Depending on the timing of a potential spill, which impacts currents, the damage could reach as far away as the Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz.

There is no easy or simple way to resolve this crisis in the making, although doing so is absolutely vital. Under ideal circumstances, inspectors from the UN could appraise the FSO SAFER’s condition so a salvage team could offload its oil to other vessels before bringing the vessel to a port to be inspected and scrapped.

Ugly politics of warfare

The realities of Yemen’s war between Houthis on one side and forces loyal to the Saudi-backed government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Riyadh-led Arab coalition on the other make this process dangerous. The continuation of this war makes it increasingly risky for a salvage team to do the job which is necessary to prevent such an oil spill. After all, this vessel is situated in an extremely militarised body of water.