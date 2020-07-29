TÜRKİYE
Turkey ready to address F-35 issue with US
Turkey had procured the S-400 missile defence systems from Russia after talks with the US on its American Patriot defence systems had broken down.
The F-35 is a game-changing stealth fighter jet produced through an international effort to reclaim technological superiority over Russia and China. / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 29, 2020

Turkey is ready to address US F-35 concerns, after Washington suspended Ankara from the joint fighter jet programme following the procurement of Russia's S-400 missile defence system.

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday that the US should reconsider its suspension decision as Turkey is ready to address any S-400 related issue.

"With regards to the F-35 programme, all US government reports have shown that Turkey's suspension from the programme has brought production risks for critical components for the F-35 aircraft delaying the production timeline and increasing costs. They should reconsider their decision." 

Akar was speaking at a webinar with Washington-based NGO, Turkish Heritage Organization.

Turkey had procured the S-400 missile defence systems from Russia after talks with the US on its American Patriot defence systems had broken down after the Obama administration refused to sell the Patriots to Turkey.

"Unjust"

Akar also underlined that the suspension was "unjust" and Turkey's defence industry has continued to supply key parts of the aircraft despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Turkey is not just a customer of the F-35 programme, but a partner. The security of F-35 technology is vital for Turkey as it is for the US. We are ready to address any US concerns about the S- 400/F-35 compatibility issue on a technical basis." 

US lawmakers introduced the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) legislation that targets Ankara over its S-400 procurement.

Akar also noted that historically, Turkey and the US have had “ups and downs” in their relations, but will overcome their differences through their comprehensive and strategic alliance which is “based on common values and interests.”

