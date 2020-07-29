The Turkish parliament has ratified a bill to help the country effectively regulate social media.

The legislation was passed early on Wednesday by the ruling Justice and Development Party and opposition Nationalist Movement Party lawmakers.

Lawmakers also approved a motion putting parliament on recess until October 1.

The bill sets a formal definition of social media providers and aims to designate a responsible representative for investigations and legal proceedings relating to offences on platforms.

It defines real or legal entities that allow users to create, monitor or share online content such as text, visual, voice and location for social interaction as social network providers.

READ MORE:Social media to face EU broadcasting rules on harmful content

Turkey's user data must be stored in Turkey