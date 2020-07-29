Turkey's historic Sumela Monastery was officially reopened on Tuesday with the country's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan attending the online ceremony.

It is one of Turkey's crucial faith tourism centres and underwent a restoration process that included landscaping, as well as the geological and geotechnical maintenance of rocks.

President Erdogan rebuffed criticism over the court decision that paved the way for Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia to be reopened as a mosque last week.

“If we were a nation targeting the symbols of other beliefs, the Sumela Monastery which we have had for the last five centuries, would be gone forever,” Erdogan said via video conferencing.

“On August 15, our Orthodox citizens will be able to perform the [Litany of the Blessed] Virgin Mary religious service, which was suspended during the restoration period at the Sumela Monastery," he added.

President Erdogan also had a telephone conversation with Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew.

Bartholomew expressed his gratitude to Erdogan for his support and interest in the restoration of the Sumela Monastery.

History and importance of Sumela Monastery

Two Greek priests, Barnabas and Sophronios, founded the Sumela Monastery in 386AD during the Roman times.

It was built on the steep cliff in the Macka region of Trabzon, standing 1,200m tall in the country's Black Sea region.

In the 13th century, Trabzon became the capital of the Komnenos Dynasty, which became a separate state to the Byzantium Empire.

In the second half of the century, the monastery took its current form.