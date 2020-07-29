Jordan has set November 10 as the date for a parliamentary election hours after a royal decree by King Abdullah to hold countrywide polls.

The announcement was reported by state media on Wednesday.

Jordan's electoral law marginalises representation of political parties.

Constitutionally, most powers rest with the king, who appoints governments and approves the legislation.

The election will be held at a time the aid-dependent country grapples with a severe economic contraction with the impact of Covid-19.

The country was already in a precarious situation even before the new coronavirus, with unemployment at 19.3 percent in the first quarter of this year.