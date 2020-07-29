Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Florida reports record increase in Covid-19 deaths

Florida reports a record increase in new Covid-19 deaths for a second day in a row , with 217 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Florida also reported 9,446 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 451,000, the second highest in the country behind California. Florida's total death toll rose to 6,457, the eighth highest in the nation.

Total US deaths surpassed 150,000, the highest level in the world and rising at the fastest rate since early June.

Turkey reports 14 new fatalities

The total number of deaths in Turkey caused by the disease rises to 5,659 with 14 new fatalities, according to the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Citing the ministry data, Koca said a total of 942 people contracted with the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 228,924.

Meanwhile, Koca has said that the accuracy rate of Covid-19 testing kits was over 90 percent in the country.

Addressing a news conference following a meeting of the country's Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, he said the number of fresh cases dropped 15 percent in the 10 days after Eid al Fitr, the Muslim festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, due to strict restrictions in place.

"We need to make use of the time well and pass to the second wave of the virus that the world is anticipating," he said, stressing that the risk continues.

France sees highest daily rise in cases

French health authorities have reported 1,392 additional confirmed cases of the virus, at 185,196, the highest daily increase since more than a month.

There were also 15 new deaths linked to the disease, taking the total to 30,238, a figure higher the daily average increase of nine seen over the last week.

In a statement, authorities said the number of people in hospital for the virus went down again, pursuing a two-month downward trend.

Germany to introduce mandatory tests for travellers

New rules for mandatory virus tests for travellers entering Germany from countries designated as risk areas are due to come into effect next week, a spokeswoman for the country’s health ministry said said.

Germany announced plans on Monday for free, mandatory coronavirus tests for holidaymakers returning from high-risk countries in order to slow the spread of infections as the holiday season kicks into high gear.

Portugal slams some EU members over freedom of movement

Portugal’s foreign ministry has said some member states in the EU have broken a pact to reinstate freedom of movement inside the bloc after coronavirus lockdowns were lifted.

The ministry’s comments came after Britain - which left the EU in January but is observing its trade and travel regulations until the end of the year - decided on Friday to persist with a quarantine regime for travellers from Portugal.

Hong Kong could postpone election due to virus

Hong Kong's government could postpone by a year a vote for seats in the city's legislature scheduled for September 6 amid fears of a resurgence in novel coronavirus cases.

A report by public broadcaster RTHK on Wednesday cited unidentified sources and did not give any more details.

A postponement would be a blow for the opposition pro-democracy camp's attempt to win a historic majority in the city's assembly after Beijing imposed a new security law widely criticised by Western countries as eroding citizens' rights.

The Legislative Council, or Legco, election would be the first vote in the former British colony since the introduction of the national security legislation in the semiautonomous city.

Hong Kong has reported about 3,000 coronavirus cases since January and more than 20 deaths, far lower than in other major cities around the world.

But the government has warned of a new surge of infections in the community and has banned dining in restaurants and limited group gatherings to two people.

Australia battles worst virus outbreak in aged homes

Australia has sent defence and emergency medical teams, usually deployed to disaster zones, to aged care homes in the city of Melbourne to help contain the country's worst outbreak of the coronavirus.

Another hotspot, in inner-city Sydney, forced a senior adviser to Prime Minister Scott Morrison into self-isolation, but the prime minister has been cleared to continue working.

Aged care homes are at the centre of Victoria's outbreak, with 804 active Covid-19 cases linked to the homes, including workers, state Premier Daniel Andrews said.

The government has sent 1,400 military personnel and five emergency teams to Melbourne to help deal with the aged care issues, including contact tracing.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said while infections in aged care made up only 7 percent of new cases in Victoria since July 1, all efforts were focused on reining in those outbreaks as the elderly are the "most vulnerable".

Germany: vaccine unlikely to be widely available before mid-2021

Germany has said that a coronavirus vaccine was unlikely to be widely available before the middle of next year.

"We must continue to assume that vaccines for the broader population will only be available from the middle of next year at the earliest," Research Minister Anja Karliczek said on Wednesday at a news conference.

Russia's cases near 830,000

Russia has reported5,475 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its national tally to 828,990, the fourth largest in the world.

In the daily readout, officials said 169 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 13,673.

Kazakhstan extends lockdown until mid-August

Kazakhstan has extended its lockdown for two more weeks until mid-August.

The restrictions will be eased gradually at the end of the extended lockdown, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Japan's virus surge fills isolation facilities

As Japan battles a surge in coronavirus cases, some areas may be running out of isolation facilities to monitor infected people.

The health ministry reported 981 new cases and three more deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 1,000 people. Most of the new cases were domestic, while 13 were found at airports from incoming flights, it said.

Chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga acknowledged some areas may be running out of room at places like hotels, where infected people can be housed and monitored away from other people and prevent the spread of the virus.

The national government stood ready to help regional governments to make sure people can stay in such facilities, to prevent Covid-19 spreading in homes, and to make sure the sick get immediate treatment if symptoms worsen, said Suga.

New Zealand moves to charge some for quarantine

New Zealand’s government says it will rush through new laws to allow some people to be charged for their border quarantine costs.

New Zealand hasn’t had any community transmission of the virus for three months, and everybody who enters the country is required to spend two weeks isolated at a hotel. The cost of that is currently picked up by taxpayers and has already amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Under the new law, adults who leave or enter the country for short holidays or business trips will be required to pay about 3,100 New Zealand dollars ($2,100) towards their quarantine costs.

But there will be many exceptions to the new fees, and officials acknowledge it will affect less than 10 percent of travellers.

Minister Megan Woods said the government was carefully balancing the payments against the rights of New Zealanders to return home permanently.

Hong Kong implements tough restrictions

Hong Kong is on the verge of a "large-scale" coronavirus outbreak that could overwhelm hospitals, its leader warned, as authorities implemented their toughest social distancing measures yet.

From Wednesday all residents in the densely packed city of 7.5 million must wear masks when they leave their homes while restaurants can only serve takeaway meals.

No more than two people from different households can gather in public with fines of up to HK$5,000 ($625) for those who breach the new emergency rules.

The latest measures are a bid to reverse a sudden spike in coronavirus cases that has upended the city's otherwise enviable battle against the deadly disease.

More than 1,000 infections have been confirmed since early July, more than 40 percent of the total since the virus first hit the city in late January.

New daily infections have been above 100 for the past six days.

South Korea sees upticks in cases

South Korea reported 48 additional cases, maintaining an uptick in new infections.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the additional figures took the country’s total to 14,251 with 300 deaths. Fourteen of the new patients were locally infected while the rest 34 came from overseas.