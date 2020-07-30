Twenty-four-year-old Najam Soomro spent nearly a month in his makeshift office, a straw hut atop a dune built by local shepherds as an overnight resting place. He had returned home from Hyderabad to the Tharparkar district – a desert region in Pakistan’s southeast, following the government-imposed lockdown due to COVID-19 in March.

The hut was the closest place to his home he could find that had an internet connection. “After two days of searching for signals, we found this place four kilometers to the south from our village,” he says. “There was a private telecom company’s tower close by. So, we decided to work from there.” With him was his brother Aijaz Rauf and cousin Siraj Uddin, who would trek that distance to watch educational videos on YouTube since their colleges in the city lacked the resources to conduct online classes.

The hut was not an ideal home office. “When there was a sandstorm, I couldn’t work on my laptop.” The nearest charging station for his device was also in another village. “My cousin would take my laptop for the night to charge in another village, and bring it back the next day. The battery would last me six to seven hours, and I could work in only that time.”

Soomro’s village is 6kms away from the Indian border and considered a red-zone by the country’s security forces. When he published a post about his working conditions on social media, a private telecom company executive contacted him and offered to set up boosters on nearby telecommunication towers. He also, however, affirmed Soomro’s hunch that erecting a mobile internet tower in his area was not possible due to the region’s high-security status.

Since the lockdown, many rural migrant workers and students have returned to their hometowns, often in far-flung, underdeveloped regions. They are either socio-economically backward or digitally excluded.

Anger builds up

In the northern areas of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, a disputed region between India and Pakistan that borders some of the world’s most volatile military flashpoints, locals have been demanding better internet services. Student protests were held earlier this month, and native internet activists propelled #Internet4GilgitBaltistan to Pakistan’s top twitter trend charts.

“It takes five minutes to upload one tweet,” says Islamabad-based lawyer Hajat Ali Hunzai, who hails from the Hunza district in GB and is spearheading the Digital Rights Movement for Gilgit-Baltistan. “And at least five minutes to upload a one KB-sized picture on Facebook. Pictures from latest smart phones cannot be uploaded at all.”

More than eighty students have returned to his village from various locations around the country since the lockdown eased. “They walk at least three hours every day to connect with their online classes,” he says. “They are students, not mountain climbers.”

“We are sick of finding that Internet corner in our homes,” complains Amna Baig, a student of National University of Science and Technology, Islamabad. “One day it is near the TV; the other day it is near the gate. Just to send a simple WhatsApp message. In these circumstances, we can’t be expected to perform just like students in cities with all the internet privileges.”

Some universities are accommodating students from remote areas by mailing USBs with lessons and assignments, but such extraordinary measures are few and far between, and not entirely convenient.

Meanwhile, in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan which has suffered from decades of insurgencies and sectarian violence and where nine districts out of thirty-two have no internet infrastructure, students braved baton-charges and arrests last month when they protested against the policy of online classes. In the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas near the Afghan border, where internet remains suspended since the 2016 border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, students are having to scale mountains to access internet signals on their devices – and many have taken to the streets to demand the lifting of the internet ban.

Pakistan’s digital divide

The United Nations recognizes internet access as a basic human right, with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres calling it an “essential global public good” and “a matter of life and death" for people who do not have access to essential healthcare information during COVID-19.