HBO's dystopian superhero drama 'Watchmen' and the 1960s comedy 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' led the Emmy nominations list dominated by Netflix and strong on diversity.

'Watchmen' scored 26 nods, including best limited series, while Amazon Studio's 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' got 20, including for star Rachel Brosnahan.

Netflix led all platforms with a record 160 nominations for shows ranging from 'Stranger Things' to 'Tiger King' and cheerleader documentary 'Cheer'.

It was followed by HBO with 107.

'Schitt's Creek', the sleeper hit comedy about a wealthy family forced to live in a rundown motel, scored 15 nods, including for best comedy series and its four main cast members.

Winners will be announced September 20 during a ceremony that will be adapted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To spare you the effort, here's a list of our top picks of nominated shows:

1) Watchmen

The show is cloaked in superhero mythology and grounded in real-world racism.

But, after just nine episodes, the show got cancelled, despite a huge outcry for more.

Sadly, both HBO and the show's creator aren't interested in pursuing a second season.

2) Ozark

The strong showing by Netflix's 'Ozark' helped the streaming service achieve a record-setting 160 nominations.

Netflix has yet to win a best comedy or drama series trophy.

The series, however, was cancelled after three seasons.

3) The Morning Show

Streaming newcomer Apple TV+ earned attention in its first season with Jennifer Aniston’s best drama actress bid for 'The Morning Show'.

4) The Mandalorian

Another streaming newbie, Disney+, saw its Star Wars franchise spinoff, 'The Mandalorian', claim a best drama nomination among its hefty 15 total nods.

5) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon's perennial comedy is the second most-nominated series with 20.