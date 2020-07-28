Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to the Octagon to fight Justin Gaethje.

UFC President Dana White confirmed the long-awaited bout will now take place on October 24, after a difficult year for the Russian fighter.

Nurmagomedov's father and trainer, Abdulmanap, 57, died in a Moscow hospital earlier this month due to complications stemming from a Covid-19 infection.

"It's been very rough on him," White said.

"His father was a hero to him, he loved his father, they had a very close relationship and it was very hard on him."

Tough challenge

Gaethje (22-2) presents a stark challenge in style for Nurmagomedov, a world-class wrestler and grappler who has been extraordinarily successful on the ground.

Gaethje is an exceptional striker who proved his world-class ability in May with a fifth-round stoppage of longtime contender Tony Ferguson, claiming the interim belt in an upset victory.

Gaethje has won four straight fights with his sensational brawling style.

Location