The story goes that American counterparts to Alexei Leonov — a Russian cosmonaut who became the first human to conduct a spacewalk on 18 March 1965 (then-USSR), asked a favour of him, openly expressing their desire to see Samarkand (present-day Uzbekistan) to better understand the place that shaped legendary astronomer Ulugh Beg’s life.

Ulugh Bey was born a Timurid ruler, the grandson of the legendary central Asian conqueror, Timur (known as Tamerlane in the West). When Timur learned that his son Shahrukh had had a son, he stopped his offensive on Mardin and forgave the people of the city in order to celebrate Muhammad Taraghay’s (Ulugh Bey Mirza) arrival.

Timur loved Ulugh Beg and married him off at the age of 10. When just 16, he became the Khan of Turkistan (a historical region in Central Asia). The real reason for Beg’s fame is neither due to him being Timur’s grandson, nor the impact of his reign. It is because as well as sitting on a throne, he was a scholar - a uniquely pioneering one at that.

Like the rest of the Mirzas at Timur’s palace, he had access to a top notch education. In contrast to his grandfather Timur, Ulugh Beg’s vocation and passion was in science and art.

He was a musician, philosopher, hafiz, hunter and had a talent for astronomy and mathematics.

As the Islamic calendar and prayer timings are linked to lunar movements, the first observatories started appearing in the Muslim world in the 9th century and coincided with a peaked interest for Muslims in astronomy and mathematics. There were several observatories from Qurtuba and Toledo, to Cairo and Baghdad. Up until Ulugh Beg’s reign, hundreds of astronomers and mathematicians had already been produced in the Muslim world.

The Maragha observatory was one that had impressed Ulugh Beg, however. Since Jamshid al Kashi and Qaḍi Zada al Rumi became his lecturers, Ulugh Beg’s conquests mainly focused on the sky, stars and planets, rather than on countries on earth.

During his reign, Ulugh Beg avoided war as much as he could, and spent nearly his entire wealth on art, science and cultural events.

Ahead of his time

In 1417, he founded a madressa, or religious school. Unlike others, however, the one he built in Samarkand - which still exists in the Registan Square - the subjects of mathematics and astronomy were among the most prioritised.

Three years later, in 1420, he also established his own observatory outside Samarkand on a rocky hill three stories high reaching a height of approximately 30m. It was one of the largest in the pre-modern era and was beautifully decorated with glazed tiles and marble plates.

The most remarkable instrument in Ulugh Beg’s there was the huge Fakhri sextant which boasted a radius of 40m, making it, at the time, the largest astronomical instrument in the world of that type.

The Fakhri sextant determines basic constants in astronomy: the inclination of the ecliptic to the equator, the point of the vernal equinox, the length of the tropical year, and other constants arising from observation of the sun. It was built chiefly for solar observations in general, and for those of the moon and the planets, too.