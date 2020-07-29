Istanbul Modern, the modern art museum in the cosmopolitan city that is home to a quarter of Turkey’s population, has announced that it will be open during Eid. It will only be closed on the first day, July 31, but will reopen its doors at the end of week for the second and third days of Eid which falls over the first two days of August. The museum will be closed on the Monday, as it is every start of the week, but will be back open to the public on Tuesday, August 4.

While a new museum is currently being built to house Istanbul Modern’s art, since May 2018, it has been staging exhibitions in its temporary space in Sishane, in the Beyoglu district. It reopened after the coronavirus lockdown on June 16, 2020, and is currently accepting visitors, albeit requiring them to adhere to necessary pandemic precautions. The museum recommends people reserve their visit online in order to avoid long queuing times on arrival.

The new collection exhibition

In the exhibition which presents the museum’s new collection, the Istanbul Modern has selected artwork from Turkey’s post-1950s period, as well as works that are based on nature and the environment.

On the second floor of the museum, contemporary art from previous years that includes painting, sculpture, video, installation and photography - all based on nature and the environment - is on display. On the floor above, abstract and figurative art from Turkey’s post-1950s abstract era are displayed in a chronological order.

The forty works of art from thirty different artists, as well as the two artistic collaborations, and all the museum’s creations spanning various eras, will make for first time viewing for a lot of visitors.

The artists being showcased in the exhibit are Kuzgun Acar, Haluk Akakce, Erol Akyavas, Tomur Atagok, Alper Aydın, Barbara – Zafer Baran, Bedri Baykam, Cihat Burak, Ergin Cavusoglu, Nejad Melih Devrim, Latifa Echakhch, Nes’e Erdok, Abidin Elderoglu, Ahmet Elhan, Tayfun Erdogmus, Bedri Rahmi Eyuboglu, Eren Eyuboglu, Kamil Fırat, Mehmet Guleryuz, Neset Gunal, Balkan Naci Islimyeli, Ihsan Cemal Karaburcak, Komet, :MentalKLINIK, Nusret Nurdan, Orhan Peker, Jennifer Steinkamp, Ziya Tacir, Canan Tolon, F. Tulin, Omer Uluc, Fahrelnissa Zeid.

‘Guests: Artists and Craftspeople’