Militirised federal troops will begin a phased withdrawal from downtown Portland, ceding some security functions to Oregon state troopers and local law enforcement after two months of protests.

Both US Department of Homeland Security Secratary Chad Wolf and Oregon Governor Kate Brown said on Wednesday that they had agreed to the plan after talks.

Wolf said, "That plan includes a robust presence of Oregon State Police in downtown Portland. State and local law enforcement will begin securing properties and streets, especially those surrounding federal properties, that have been under nightly attack for the past two months."

While each side declared victory in the political fight over the federal deployment, it was not clear if the agreement would reduce tensions on the streets of the liberal city, where nightly protests have persisted for more than two months.

To what end?

Many demonstrators are peaceful, but smaller numbers have thrown fireworks, flares and rocks at federal agents, used lasers to blind them and sprayed graffiti across the downtown Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse. Agents have responded with tear gas, pepper balls, stun grenades and nearly 100 arrests.

The deal also seemed likely to further muddle the situation by adding yet another law enforcement agency to the mix — Oregon State Police.

Some federal officers guarding the courthouse will leave in the next 24 hours, Brown said.

But the Trump administration's insistence that some agents would remain in the building and the entire contingent would stay in the city in case they're needed has sparked confusion and concern among demonstrators.

Opposite reactions

The Democratic governor said CBP and ICE agents will begin leaving the downtown area Thursday, but Wolf wouldn't specify where the agents would go.

He insisted that a federal presence would remain until the Trump administration was assured the agreement was working and state police were sufficiently protecting federal property.

The plan calls for agents with the US Marshals Service and Federal Protective Service to stay inside a fence set up around the courthouse, along with some state police, to keep out protesters. State police will be outside the fence.

“I want to be clear about this, the entire DHS law enforcement presence in Portland will remain in Portland, whether they’re staying inside the courthouse, next door or a different location, obviously I’m not going to get into that. If ... we have indicators and warnings that (the state police) deployment is not working, that entire DHS law enforcement presence is available.”

He said federal agents have made 94 arrests.

New Normal