At least 12 Hong Kong opposition nominees including prominent activist Joshua Wong have been disqualified for September legislative elections.

Others who were disqualified include democracy activist Tiffany Yuen from the disbanded political organisation Demosisto, as well as incumbent lawmaker Dennis Kwok and three others from the Civic Party, with authorities saying on Thursday the candidates failed to uphold the city's mini-constitution and pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and Beijing.

It marks a setback for the anti-China camp, which had aimed to win a majority of seats in the legislature this year.

Many of those disqualified took to social media to post the letters confirming they had been barred – including Wong, one of the city's best-known activists.

"Beijing shows a total disregard for the will of the Hongkongers, tramples upon the city's ... autonomy and attempts to keep HK's legislature under its firm grip," Wong wrote in a tweet.

He described the move as "the biggest-ever crackdown" on the city's anti-Beijing movement, saying authorities had disqualified "nearly all pro-democracy runners, from young progressive groups to traditional moderate parties".

The Civic Party, one of the city's most prominent anti-Beijing parties, confirmed four of its members had been disqualified: Alvin Yeung, Dennis Kwok, Kwok Ka-ki and Cheng Tat-hung.

“Today we are seeing the results of the relentless oppression that this regime is starting ... to take away the basic fundamental rights and freedom that are once enjoyed by all Hong Kong people under the Basic Law,” Hong Kong's mini-constitution, Kwok said in a news conference.

“They also try to drive fear and oppression into our hearts and this, we must not let them succeed,” he said.

How Hong Kong is run

Hong Kong is run by pro-Beijing appointees, but the city is due to hold elections in early September for the Legislative Council.

The 70-seat law-making body is deliberately weighted to return a pro-Beijing majority, with only half the seats elected by popular vote.

The rest are chosen by industry bodies and special interest groups who reliably vote for pro-Beijing figures.

But anti-Beijing parties had been hoping to capitalise on seething resentment towards Beijing's rule after huge anti-Beijing protests last year.

If they take all 35 electable seats they could hold a majority for the first time and block legislation.

During local council elections last year – the city's only full elections – anti-Beijing figures won 17 out of 18 districts.

However, election officials have been scrutinising the political views of candidates to decide whether they can run for the legislature.

Hong Kong says only those who promise to uphold the city's mini-constitution and pledge allegiance to both the local government and China can run.

In its statement, Hong Kong's government gave a list of political views and actions it said breached those commitments.

They included promoting independence, soliciting intervention by foreign governments and "expressing an objection in principle" to the new national security law Beijing imposed on the city last month.

Other nominees were still being reviewed, the government said in a statement expressing support for the disqualifications.

“We do not rule out the possibility that more nominations would be invalidated,” it said.

Hong Kong police arrest four under new law

Earlier on Thursday, Hong Kong activist Lee Cheuk-yan denounced the new national security law imposed by Beijing in response to last year's massive protests calling for greater freedoms. He criticised authorities for arresting four youths under the law on suspicion of inciting secession via online posts.

“Hong Kong politics keeps changing,” said Lee. “Now they are using the national security law against the young people … these young people are being charged just for the things they said.”