Belarusian authorities have opened a criminal case against more than 30 Russian private military contractors detained earlier this week.

Belarus state TV on Wednesday broadcast footage of more than 30 suspected Russian private military contractors being detained near Minsk after authorities said they had received information that more than 200 fighters had entered the country to destabilise it ahead of the August 9 election.

Security Council secretary Andrei Ravkov said on Thursday the men were being charged for plotting terrorist acts. Some of the captured men had already confessed to attempting to orchestrate a revolution, Belarus authorities shared.

Minsk's handling of the situation risks worsening already strained relations with traditional ally Russia. Moscow has demanded an explanation from Belarus over the detentions.

Lukashenko's opposition accused of Wagner ties

The detentions are the latest twist in an election campaign that has posed the biggest challenge in years to President Alexander Lukashenko who has ruled the east European country with an iron fist for over a quarter of a century.

Authorities in Belarus suspect the husband of opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya may have ties to the detained mercenaries, Belta news agency said on Thursday.

The state-run agency also reported that Belarus had launched a criminal case against Tikhanouskaya's husband Syarhei Tsikhanouski, who is in jail, on suspicion of inciting riots.

After weeks of rare and sustained street protests, the opposition has rallied around Tikhanouskaya.

She told reporters on Thursday she would press on with her campaign.

Authorities on Thursday announced additional security measures for campaign events amid fears among the opposition that Lukashenko might use the alleged plot to intensify a crackdown on rivals.

Lukashenko, 65, has accused opponents of being in cahoots with foreign backers to overthrow him and has jailed two of his main election rivals ahead of the election, which he is expected to win despite growing opposition to his rule.

'Plotting a revolution'

Ravkov told reporters that up to 200 mercenaries were still in Belarus and being hunted by law enforcement agents.

Andrey Dmitriev, a presidential candidate, quoted Ravkov as saying that some of the mercenaries had already confessed to plotting "a revolution".

They were trained in the Russian cities of Pskov and Nevel and were mostly bombers and snipers, Dmitriev told reporters after meeting Ravkov.