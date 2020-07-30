The first thought that came into my mind when I saw ‘Indian Matchmaking’ pop up on my Netflix recommendations was “this is going to be horrible.”

It wasn’t because it was another reality show, or especially another one about finding love, but because it was going to highlight entrenched patriarchal ideals in Indian culture, to people who may be blissfully unaware. I was worried about the judgement that would come with it.

I had to sit with that for a while and evaluate my reaction. It became very evident that I was trying to protect the problematic nature of traditions in my culture. After watching a few episodes, I came to realise that it wasn’t just the traditions of my culture that I was ashamed of, but the values of love, globally.

The way love is defined changes over time, alongside our accessibility to the world; one screen swipe away.

Many of us have used a dating app to find someone to connect with, and just like the ‘biodatas’ (like a resume but with your skin tone) many of us have filled out similar details on our Tinder account.

Our height, weight/build, sexual preferences, religion, education - the list goes on. And as this list seems simple to many, it’s the same list that Sima Aunty puts together for each of her client’s ‘criteria’.

But the problem here lies inherently in the patriarchal system that values certain beauty standards over the gravity of a woman’s worth. This system is global and established politically as well as socially.

Traditions in India have perpetuated these ideals to an unhealthy standard, which explains why the biggest selling beauty product in India is a skin lightening cream.

The skin lightening obsession is perpetuated by the Indian caste system, which consists of the wealthiest at the top - the lighter-skinned Indians, while the bottom has the darker-skinned poorer community, who are heavily mistreated.

The caste system combines inequality of wealth, colourism, within religion and education - all of which is based around patriarchal methods of governing. This is controlled with arranged marriages.

It’s made evident very soon into the show that wealth inequality and caste will not be mentioned. Arranged marriages are discussed as if the cruel ideals of being fairly well off and from a certain caste isn’t the very origins of these bonds.

The ‘shortlist’ is usually of someone with money, from your religion, caste and with fair skin - it is undeniable that these are requirements based on injustices.

And these injustices are global.

We watch as our non-black friend judges those on ‘Indian Matchmaking’, only to say she doesn’t date black people while swiping on an app. These aren’t preferences, these are requirements to maintain injustice, and we are all complacent to it. Exercising preference, for instance, would be wanting someone who isn’t rude to waiters. Choosing someone based on the colour of their skin is prejudice.