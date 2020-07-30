The German economy has contracted at its steepest rate on record in the second quarter as consumer spending, company investment and exports all have collapsed during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, wiping out nearly 10 years of growth.

The Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday gross domestic output in Europe's largest economy shrank by 10.1 percent quarter-on-quarter from April to June after a revised 2.0 percent contraction in the first three months of the year.

The plunge was the steepest since the office began collecting quarterly growth data in 1970 and was worse than the 9 percent contraction predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

Adjusted for inflation, seasonal and calendar effects, it erased almost a decade of growth, the statistics office said.

"Now it's official, it's the recession of a century," said DekaBank economist Andreas Scheuerle.

"What has so far been impossible to achieve with stock market crashes or oil price shocks was achieved by a 160 nanometre tiny creature named coronavirus."

'Recovery already started'

On the year, gross domestic product declined by 11.7 percent from April to June, seasonally adjusted figures showed. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an 11.3 percent contraction.

Both exports and imports of goods and services collapsed in the second quarter, as did household spending and investment in equipment, the office said. But state spending increased.

Commerzbank chief economist Joerg Kraemer said the recovery already started at the end of April, meaning that a strong increase in output was on the cards for the third quarter.

"However, this does not change the fact that it will take the German economy a long time to return to its pre-crisis level," Kraemer added.

The country has cautiously reopened and the economy has started bouncing back but economists say it is far from the pre-pandemic level and won't break even until 2022 at the earliest.

Unexpected fall in unemployment