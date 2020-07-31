US President Donald Trump repeatedly tests the Republican Party's limits on issues including race, trade and immigration. With his tweet on delaying US elections, he struck a boundary.

Multiple conservative US lawmakers on Thursday pushed back against fellow Republican Trump's suggestion to postpone the November 3 presidential election — which he cannot do without congressional approval — saying the contest would be held as planned even as they backed his concerns about mail-in voting

GOP officials from New Hampshire to Mississippi to Iowa reassured voters that the election would proceed on the constitutionally mandated day as it has for more than two centuries.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was especially blunt: “All I can say is, it doesn’t matter what one individual in this country says. We still are a country based on the rule of law, and we want to follow the law.”

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu vowed his state would hold its November elections as scheduled: “End of story.”

Representative Liz Cheney, who leads the House Republican Conference, said, "The resistance to this idea among Republicans is overwhelming.”

The top Republicans in the House and Senate, who have spent the past four years championing Trump in Congress, also distanced themselves from the notion of a delayed election.

It was a rare rebuke for Trump from his fellow Republicans, but one that might not last.

There was little conservative opposition to Trump's broader push to raise questions about the legitimacy of the November 3 election, including his suggestion later Thursday that a delayed result because of mail-in ballots would be a sign of fraud.

Trump's first public demand for delay

The dates of presidential elections — the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year — are enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change. The Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the January 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

Still, the mere suggestion of the delay was extraordinary in a nation that has held itself up as a beacon to the world for its history of the peaceful transfer of power.

Trump tweeted on Thursday: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

First responders: Democrats

Senator Tom Udall (D-NM) said, "There is no way" Trump can delay the November presidential election as members of Congress reacted to the tweet.

"A sitting president is peddling lies and suggesting delaying the election to keep himself in power," Democratic Representative Dan Kildee wrote on Twitter.

"Don't let it happen. Every American — Republican, Independent and Democrat — should be speaking out against this President's lawlessness and complete disregard of the Constitution."

Putting out fire with fire?

Trump's tweet came on a day of bad economic news and amid a dark political patch for his reelection effort. Wall Street further fell after the tweet.

The government reported on Thursday that the US economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter, by far the worst quarterly plunge ever, as the coronavirus outbreak shut down businesses, threw tens of millions out of work and sent unemployment surging to 14.7 percent.

Trump trails in the polls, nationally and across battleground states, and some surveys even suggest traditionally Republican-leaning states could be in play.

While Trump has come back before after trailing consistently in the polls throughout 2016, it’s raised the possibility that he could face a landslide loss if he doesn’t turn things around.