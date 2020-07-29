Chinese drug company Sinopharm and Brazil's Parana state agree to launch the fourth major Covid-19 vaccine trial, with regulatory approval to be sought in the next two weeks.

A trial by Sinopharm would join Phase III trials already announced in Brazil by AstraZeneca, Sinovac Biotech and a Pfizer partnership with BioNTech.

Jorge Callado, head of the Parana Technology Institute (Tecpar), said on Wednesday they would soon finalise their proposal and submit it for approval with federal health regulator Anvisa.

Brazil's Covid-19 outbreak, the world's worst outside the United States, has made it global testing ground for potential vaccines.