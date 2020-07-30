TÜRKİYE
Turkey to hold UAE accountable over Libya, Syria at right place, right time
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has warned the United Arab Emirates of committing acts of malice in the two war-torn countries, urging it to reconsider its agenda of spreading sedition.
Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar criticised the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for committing “malicious acts” in Libya and Syria and vowed that Turkey will bring Abu Dhabi to account. / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
July 30, 2020

Turkey has slammed the United Arab Emirates for malicious acts in Libya and Syria, warning it will hold the Gulf kingdom accountable "at the right place and time."

The UAE has been accused of violating the arms embargo in Libya as it supports warlord Khalifa Haftar in his fight against the UN-recognised Government of National Accord. Recently Libya's National Oil Corp resumed force majeure on all oil exports after blaming the UAE for a renewed blockade on oil exports.

Turkish officials have also accused the kingdom of offering financial and logistical support to the PKK terror group to carry out attacks in Turkey.

“The UAE supports terrorist organisations hostile to Turkey with the intention of harming us,” said Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, whose comments were shared by Al Jazeera Arabic on Twitter on Thursday: 

He warned the UAE to consider its size and its reach before continuing with its agenda of spreading sedition and corruption in other countries.

Akar accused the UAE of acting as a pawn and serving the political and military agenda of other countries which use the tiny Gulf kingdom.

Turkey's defence minister called the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Russia to cease support for the warlord, blaming them for the continuing conflict in Libya. 

“I recommend Egypt avoid statements that do not serve peace in Libya, but rather fuel the war,” he was quoted as saying.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has said Sirte and Jufra were a red line for Cairo.

SOURCE:TRT World
