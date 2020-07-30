Turkey has slammed the United Arab Emirates for malicious acts in Libya and Syria, warning it will hold the Gulf kingdom accountable "at the right place and time."

The UAE has been accused of violating the arms embargo in Libya as it supports warlord Khalifa Haftar in his fight against the UN-recognised Government of National Accord. Recently Libya's National Oil Corp resumed force majeure on all oil exports after blaming the UAE for a renewed blockade on oil exports.

Turkish officials have also accused the kingdom of offering financial and logistical support to the PKK terror group to carry out attacks in Turkey.

“The UAE supports terrorist organisations hostile to Turkey with the intention of harming us,” said Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, whose comments were shared by Al Jazeera Arabic on Twitter on Thursday:

He warned the UAE to consider its size and its reach before continuing with its agenda of spreading sedition and corruption in other countries.

Akar accused the UAE of acting as a pawn and serving the political and military agenda of other countries which use the tiny Gulf kingdom.