Suspected militants have attacked the city of Maiduguri, one of the last safe havens in northeastern Nigeria, killing four civilians.

"Three rocket-propelled explosives were fired from outside the city and landed on separate sites, killing four people and injuring three" as residents were preparing for Eid celebrations, Bello Danbatta, head of security for the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said on Thursday.

"It is certainly the handiwork of the 'terrorists' who are bent on disrupting Eid festivities tomorrow," said Ibrahim Liman, an official with one of the civilian militias which back up the military in the fight against the militants.

"They fired the bombs from the edge of the city to cause destruction and create panic," he added.

Nigeria a no-go area

Maiduguri is the capital of Borno state, the birth place of the Boko Haram group in 2009.