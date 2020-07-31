Yemen's Houthi authorities have released six Baha'i faith members from prison, where United Nations human rights experts said they had been held as prisoners of conscience because of their beliefs.

The Baha'i International Community group welcomed the releases on Thursday and called for the men's assets to be returned, for all charges against Baha'is in Yemen to be dropped and for Baha'is to live in Yemen without persecution.

Baha'i community sources told the men had been taken by plane from the Houthi-held capital Sanaa with the intention of being taken eventually outside Yemen.

In 2018, Houthi authorities brought charges against around 20 members of the faith, which regards its 19th-century founder as a prophet. Muslim countries, including Iran where the sect originated, consider it a heretical offshoot of Islam.

The Huthis' political wing had announced in late March that it would free all Baha'i prisoners but had not immediately followed through.

The community thanked Martin Griffiths, the UN special envoy for Yemen and the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for securing the release of the six Baha'is.

But it said that the six were still seeking the return of seized assets and properties and the end of all charges against them.