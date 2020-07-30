A day after announcing nominations for the Emmy Awards, the Television Academy has informed top nominees that the ceremony in September will be held online because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement was expected given the restrictions and lockdowns imposed since the virus outbreak which has wreaked havoc in the entertainment industry.

The Emmys, television's equivalent of the Oscars, will take place on September 20 and will be the first major awards show in Hollywood since the coronavirus crisis began.

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the festivities broadcast on ABC.

'Challenging moment in many ways'

In the letter sent to select nominees and the contents of which were confirmed by an Academy spokesman, organisers said they were forced to make the tough decision to hold the ceremony online given the circumstances.

"Aside from NOT being able to come together in one place, we also acknowledge that our world is going through a challenging moment in many ways," according to the letter signed by the producers of the event and Kimmel.