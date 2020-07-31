Hong Kong has postponed the city's key legislative election, dealing a blow to the hopes of the anti-Beijing opposition in the China-run city.

Leader Carrie Lam announced on Friday the delay of the September election due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, calling it the hardest decision she has made in the last seven months, even as the opposition cried foul.

“We want to ensure fairness and public safety and health, and need to make sure the election is held in an open, fair and impartial manner. This decision is therefore essential," Lam said.

The city was set to vote on September 6, its first under a new security law.

White House condemns Hong Kong's decision

The White House has condemned Hong Kong's decision to postpone a September 6 election for its legislature, saying it was the latest example of Beijing undermining democracy in the Chinese-ruled city.

"This action undermines the democratic processes and freedoms that have underpinned Hong Kong's prosperity," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday.

"This is only the most recent in a growing list of broken promises by Beijing, which promised autonomy and freedoms to the Hong Kong people until 2047 in the Sino-British joint declaration."

The opposition had hoped to ride a wave of resentment against Beijing imposing the harsh law to election victory despite the disqualification by authorities of 12 of its candidates.

Prominent dissident Joshua Wong said earlier on Friday that Hong Kong's beleaguered anti-Beijing camp will continue to fight Beijing's crackdown on the city's political freedoms. Wong is one of the 12 activists barred from standing for election.

"Our resistance will continue on and we hope the world can stand with us in the upcoming uphill battle," he told reporters.

Life under China's security law

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, also on Friday, that Hong Kong's Covid-19 outbreak was a factor in the city's election, which was a domestic issue.

Since the imposition of the law on June 30 to punish what China broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, the crackdown on opposition forces has intensified.

More candidates are expected to be barred in coming days.

The reasons cited by the pro-Beijing city government for the disqualification of opposition candidates included what authorities perceive as subversive intentions, opposition to the new national security law, and a campaign to obtain a majority that can block legislation.

In the press conference, Wong said the reasons for disqualifying him from the election are "invalid and ridiculous."

Where does the government stand?

The Lam government denies political censorship or suppression of the right to run for the legislature, where only half of the seats are directly elected, while the other half is stacked with pro-Beijing figures. Critics called the move a political purge.

Hong Kong police also arrested four students aged 16-21 on suspicion they threatened the world superpower's national security by allegedly being involved in an online group that pledged to use every means to fight for Hong Kong independence.