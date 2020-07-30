Caretta caretta sea turtles, also known as loggerhead sea turtles, are an endangered species of oceanic turtle that lives throughout the world. The southern beaches of Türkiye are a known nesting area for the species which lays its eggs on beaches on the west Mediterranean coast of the country.

Talking to TRT World, Ecological Research Association (EKAD) President and Hacettepe University biology instructor Ali Fuat Canbolat says the turtles lay eggs every three to four years.

“While caretta caretta don’t lay eggs every year, when they do, they may nest three to four times a season, with 12-14 day gaps in between,” he points out.

Canbolat adds that the turtles prefer the temperate waters of the Mediterranean and can be seen laying eggs from Dalyan to Fethiye, Patara, Kale, Kumluca, Olympos, Cirali, Belek, and further north.

In Antalya’s Belek district, EKAD has recently observed a nesting caretta caretta that was tagged 21 years ago with the marker “TR-A 0060”. According to Canbolat, the turtle “is probably over 40 years old.”

Canbolat says the turtle most probably had come to lay eggs in Belek in the years before but because the beach is 30 kilometres long, EKAD members don’t always get to witness every single sea turtle that swims ashore to lay eggs in the sand.

Hatchlings, according to the EKAD website, “leave the nest in 5 days on average by helping each other to scramble up in the sand.” Because they orient themselves towards the sea “by making use of the brightness of the horizon and the reflection of the moon on the water’s surface” artificial lights are very dangerous to the hatchlings and may disorient them and ultimately cause their deaths.

The caretta caretta is a migratory sea turtle and spends the winter not only in the colder Aegean and even the inner Marmara Sea, but also in the Adriatic Sea, North Africa, and Greece, Canbolat explains.

Caretta caretta lay eggs on the beach they were born in, using magnetic fields to determine their destinations. They are carnivorous and swim about 200 metres deep in the sea.