Kampala– Initially planned to take place on 1 July 2020, the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has been indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

No new date has been set and a deafening silence from Addis Ababa, the headquarters of the African Union (AU), has led both the man on the street and Western media to believe that the continent has once again got off to a false start.

In a continent run down by poverty, armed conflicts and dictatorship and where the free movement of people and goods is nothing but a myth, the postponement has become the talk of the town, with many observers cursing the AU Assembly of Heads of State for talking too much and doing nothing.

A group of people discussing the fate of the AfCFTA in the streets of the Ugandan capital Kampala questioned the timing of the postponement and wondered if the deal could be ever saved.

On course

However, Martin Bwalya, Head of Industrialisation Division for the New Partnership for Africa Development (NEPAD), has strongly defended the postponement, saying there is nothing like false start in this matter.

“Absolutely not. The process is firmly on course. Issues such as ‘postponement justified’ or ‘can the deal be saved’ are non-issues. There is already an agreement for the launching of the actual trading in the very beginning of 2021,” he told TRT World.

Bwalya said the effects of Covid-19 clearly known worldwide, came for Africa as critical negotiations were underway. “Africa is not running this process as just a political process; there is through and through massive technical back-up processes and engagement,” he added.

“Remember, July 1 was about commencing the formal trading. Key decisions including ratification are all behind us. There are now rearranged mechanisms to finalise all outstanding pieces even as Covid-19 is still with us.”

Landry Signe, Senior Fellow, Global Economy and Development, for Africa Growth Initiative, echoed Bwalya’s sentiments, rejecting the 'Afropessimist' claim that the postponement of the AfCFTA was a false start.

“It’s a responsible decision from leaders committed to successfully implement the programme, while providing African countries with the time necessary to address the health crisis which has paralysed the global economy,” he told TRT World from Washington DC, where he is based.

He said the postponement was also providing the AU, the AfCFTA Secretariat, and African countries, with the time to finalise some negotiations and the opportunity to mobilise resources to make progress on some of the remaining issues before officially launching it.

“By January 2021, the continent will have more, not less, countries that would have ratified the AfCFTA, submitted their schedules of tariff concessions and increased their readiness to start trading with one another under the AfCFTA,” Signe explains.

Describing Covid-19 as the most severe crisis in modern times, Gideon Hlamalani Chitanga, Africa analyst at the Centre for Study of Democracy, said African governments, which have demonstrated full commitment to the AfCFTA, have a responsibility to defer other programs to address the urgent challenges brought by the pandemic.

According to Chitanga, African countries are facing uncertainty at multiple levels in terms of their potential responses amid deep structural and financial resources constraints to drive the AfCFTA process.

“The process is alive, the AfCFTA has not been aborted and will certainly be launched at the appropriate time,” he said, responding to those who believe that the deal was dead, mourned and buried.

Don’t lose sight