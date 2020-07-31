A Swiss special prosecutor has launched criminal proceedings against FIFA president Gianni Infantino, authorities in Switzerland said, as part of an investigation into suspected collusion between him and the country's Attorney General, Michael Lauber.

In a statement, authorities said special prosecutor Stefan Keller "has reached the conclusion that...there are indications of criminal conduct" in relation to meetings between Infantino, Lauber and another official, Rinaldo Arnold.

"This concerns abuse of public office, breach of official secrecy, assisting offenders and incitement to these acts," the authorities said.

Infantino has not denied that the meetings took place and continued to defend his actions.

"To meet with the Attorney General of Switzerland is perfectly legitimate and it's perfectly legal," he said in a statement released by FIFA.

"It's no violation of anything. On the contrary, it is also part of the fiduciary duties of the president of FIFA."

Infantino and Lauber are said to have held a series of meetings in 2016 and 2017.

Two such meetings were initially exposed in 2018 by "Football Leaks", a cross-border investigation by several European news organisations.

Like Infantino, Lauber has denied any wrongdoing.

FIFA corruption scandal

Lauber was in charge of Switzerland's probe into the corruption scandal that exploded at the heart of FIFA in 2015.

The scandal erupted when Swiss police in May that year raided a luxury hotel in Zurich before dawn, arresting a number of top football officials.

The Swiss judiciary under Lauber quickly opened criminal proceedings against then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter and other top officials.

Blatter was eventually removed in 2015 and Infantino took over as FIFA president in 2016.