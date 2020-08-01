WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq's Premier announces early election for June 2021
Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi's move was praised by the United Nations. The country's parliament must still ratify the election date.
Iraq's Premier announces early election for June 2021
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi speaks during a news conference in Basra, Iraq, July 15, 2020. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
August 1, 2020

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi has called an early general election for next June, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.

Early elections are a key demand of Iraqi anti-government protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations last year and were killed in their hundreds by security forces and gunmen suspected of links to militia groups.

Iraqi's parliament must still ratify the election date.

Kadhimi was selected by parliament in May to head a government that would guide the country towards early elections. His predecessor Adel Abdul Mahdi quit under pressure from protests in December last year.

Activists have also demanded fairer elections and changes to Iraq's voting process and election committee after widespread accusations of fraud in the last nationwide vote in 2018.

READ MORE: Anti-government protests resume in Iraq after bloodshed

RECOMMENDED

'Greater stability'

The United Nations praised Kadhimi's Friday announcement saying it would promote "greater stability and democracy".

Voter turnout in Iraq's last election was 44.5 percent, but especially low in some impoverished southern Shi'ite Muslim areas. Many Iraqis say they have no faith in Iraq's electoral system.

Demonstrators who took to the street in their hundreds of thousands last year accuse the political elite, especially lawmakers, of squandering Iraq's oil wealth to line their own pockets.

Kadhimi's government faces a health crisis with a rapid spread of the coronavirus, a fiscal crisis because of low oil revenues and exports, challenges from powerful militia groups which oppose him and a rising Daesh insurgency. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat