TikTok has planned to stay in US after President Donald Trump threatened to ban the popular Chinese-owned video-sharing app from operating in the United States.

TikTok's general manager for the US, Vanessa Pappas, told users that the company was working to give them "the safest app," amid US concerns over data security.

"We're not planning on going anywhere," Pappas said in a message released on the app.

Trump has said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.

Trump's comments came after published reports that the administration is planning to order China’s ByteDance to sell TikTok.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told reporters on Friday on Air Force One as he returned from Florida.

Trump said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to enforce the action, insisting, “I have that authority.” He added, "It’s going to be signed tomorrow.”

Reports by Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal citing anonymous sources said the administration could soon announce a decision ordering ByteDance to divest its ownership in TikTok.

The move comes following a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) in the United States, which investigates deals affecting US national security.

ByteDance offers to sell TikTok's US ops

ByteDance has offered to sell the app's US operations as a way to avert Trump's ban, The New York Timesreported on Saturday, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter.

Earlier media reports had suggested Trump would require that the app's US operations be divested from ByteDance, but he instead announced a ban.

The proposed divestment would not necessarily affect TikTok's operations outside the United States, the Times report said.

"While we do not comment on rumours or speculation, we are confident in the long-term success of TikTok," the company said when asked for comment on the Times article.

Pappas said she was "proud" of TikTok's 1,500 US employees, and also noted the "additional 10,000 jobs" the company plans on creating in the US in the next three years.

"When it comes to safety and security, we're building the safest app because we know it's the right thing to do," she said.