In 2010, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and thirteen countries in which tigers live (tiger range countries) signed an agreement called TX2, “a global commitment to double the world's wild tigers by 2022.”

WWF’s “Doubling Tigers: Annual Report 2019” notes that at the beginning of the 20th century tigers were “abundant” and could be found “as far west as Turkey, to the tip of the Russian Far East, and even as far south as Bali.”

“Wherever they roamed,” the report says, “the planet’s largest cat incited such awe and wonder they would become woven into the fabric of Asia’s cultural history - in literature, legends and religion.”

Yet nowadays tigers are scarce, existing in an area that amounts to “just 5 percent of their former range.” Wild tigers, an endangered species, have declined from numbers as high as 100,000 a century ago, to “an all-time low of as few as 3,200 in 2010.”

Marking World Tiger Day on July 29, WWF is cautiously optimistic about tigers making a comeback, ten years after the TX2 agreement was signed.

“Wild tiger numbers are increasing in five countries - Bhutan, China, India, Nepal and Russia - but a snaring crisis in Southeast Asia is decimating the population,” a statement from WWF declares.

“From a historic population low in 2010, tigers are finally making a remarkable comeback in much of South Asia, Russia and China - and that’s great news for the other threatened species they share their home with, and also the millions of people dependent on these ecosystems,” says Stuart Chapman, Leader of WWF’s Tigers Alive Initiative.

While there is progress in five countries, tigers are not in the clear yet. They are threatened by “poaching for the illegal wildlife trade, habitat destruction and fragmentation across their range.”

WWF analysis suggests that there are 12.3 million snares “threatening wildlife in the protected areas of Cambodia, [Laos], and Vietnam.” The snare crisis has caused a decline as steep as fifty percent in tiger numbers from 2009 to 2018 in Belum-Temengor in Malaysia.

“Snares are the principal threat to tigers in Southeast Asia, and a major contributor to the fact they are now presumed extinct in Cambodia, [Laos] and Vietnam. Without strong action from governments, a snaring driven extinction wave could break across the region,” says Chapman.