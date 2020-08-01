WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Korean authorities arrest sect leader over virus surge
Prosecutors say Lee Man-hee conspired with other sect leaders to withhold information from authorities during the peak of the outbreak among his more than 200,000 followers.
South Korean authorities arrest sect leader over virus surge
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on a presser held by Lee Man-hee, founder of the Shincheonji Church, in Seoul, March 2, 2020. / Reuters
By Deniz Uyar
August 1, 2020

South Korean authorities have arrested the founder of a secretive Christian sect at the centre of the country's largest outbreak of Covid-19 infections on Saturday for allegedly hiding crucial information from contact-tracers and other offences.

Lee Man-hee is the powerful head of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus which is linked to more than 5,200 of South Korea’s 14,336 Covid-19 cases.

Its branch in the southern city of Daegu emerged as the biggest cluster after infections spiked in late February.

Health authorities used an aggressive test-and-quarantine program to contain the outbreak in Daegu and nearby towns by April, but the country has seen a resurgence of the virus in the Seoul metropolitan area since late May.

READ MORE:South Korea scrambles to contain new coronavirus outbreak threatening Seoul

Black-out over outbreak

RECOMMENDED

Prosecutors allege the 89-year-old conspired with other sect leaders to withhold information from authorities during the peak of the outbreak among his more than 200,000 followers.

Lee, who has described the novel coronavirus as the "devil’s deed" to stop the sect's growth, allegedly hid details on members and their meeting places as authorities tried to trace infection routes in February, Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee is also suspected of embezzling about $4.7 million (5.6 billion won) in church funds, including about 5 billion won which he allegedly used to build a retreat, Yonhap said.

The sect said in a statement that Lee was concerned about government demands for members' personal information but never tried to hide anything.

Lee was arrested immediately after a court in Suwon District, south of Seoul, approved the warrant.

A prosecution official could not be reached outside of office hours.

READ MORE: South Korea leads virus success in Asia as drug trial raises hope

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles