Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the United States' triple-A rating to negative from stable, citing eroding credit strength, including a growing deficit to finance stimulus to combat fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The credit rating agency also said on Friday the future direction of US fiscal policy depends in part on the November election for president and the resulting makeup of Congress, cautioning there is a risk policy gridlock could continue.

Debt and deficits, which were already rising before the pandemic, have started to erode the country's traditional credit strengths, Fitch said in a report.

"Financing flexibility, assisted by Federal Reserve intervention to restore liquidity to financial markets, does not entirely dispel risks to medium-term debt sustainability, and there is a growing risk that US policymakers will not consolidate public finances sufficiently to stabilise public debt after the pandemic shock has passed," Fitch said.

It added that US government debt, the highest among any AAA-rated sovereign nations heading into the crisis, was expected to exceed 130 percent of gross domestic product by 2021.

Credit rating agencies often use changes in outlooks to signal possible future moves in the overall rating.

The Congressional Budget Office has projected that the deficit for this budget year, which ends September 30, will surge to an all-time high of $3.7 trillion. That would be up from an already high deficit of $984.4 billion last year.

READ MORE:Covid-19 resurgence poses biggest risk to US economy – IMF