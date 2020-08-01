Thousands of people have braved the rain in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk to attend another huge protest march against the arrest of the region's popular governor.

This continues a three-week wave of opposition challenging the Kremlin.

Governor of Khabarovsk Krai, Sergei Furgal, has been in a Moscow jail since his July 9 arrest on charges of involvement in murders that occurred before his political career started.

Furgal has denied the charges.

Claims arrest politically motivated

Protesters in Khabarovsk see the charges against him as unsubstantiated and are demanding that his trial take place in his home city, 6,100 kilometres (3,800 miles) east of the Russian capital.

They see the move as politically motivated and question why he is being tried in the far-away capital.

"To grab the governor like that, like the worst bandit... that's spitting into the faces of the citizens who elected him," 40-year-old Stanislav Nasonov said.

His supporters have held daily protests, with the largest turnouts on weekends. The latest demonstration attracted about 10,000 people, according to some news reports. But police say the crowd was about 3,500.

READ MORE:Massive anti-Kremlin protests grip Russia's Far East