Isaias has weakened to a tropical storm but is expected to re-strengthen to a hurricane overnight while it approached the southeast coast of Florida on Saturday.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday, it passed over the Bahamas as a hurricane and was expected to re-strengthen into a hurricane overnight as it approaches the US state's southeast coast.

Isaias was located about 185 kilometres (115 miles) southeast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour, the NHC added.

From Bahamas to Florida

Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast, threatening to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in places were cases are surging.

“We’ll start seeing impacts tonight," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned at a news conference. "Don’t be fooled by the downgrade.”